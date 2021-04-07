County Public Health shuts down Goleta bowling alley until further notice

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Public Health has temporarily shut down Zodo's Bowling Alley in Goleta until further notice on Wednesday.

Due to Santa Barbara County being in the 'red tier' the bowling alley and arcade will have to close again until the county enters the 'orange tier' or until June 15 when all businesses can reopen in California.

Zodo's reopened their bowling and arcade over the weekend after nine months of being closed.

The reopening of Zodo's was due to a miscommunication with the Santa Barbara Public Health Department.

Under the 'red tier' the bowling alley is not allowed to be open indoors but they are allowed to continue serving food outdoors and providing take out.

Zodo's closed down their bowling and arcade on Tuesday night.

Both will be closed until further notice.

Zodo's will continue to be open at 12 p.m. for indoor and outdoor dining, takeout and delivery.