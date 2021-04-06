Deltopia: 5 arrested, 20 cited by Santa Barbara sheriff’s deputies

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested multiple people and cited more during the Deltopia weekend in Isla Vista.

A report released by the sheriff's office Tuesday shows deputies arrested five people and gave citations to 20 people during the unsanctioned spring break party in Isla Vista.

The Deltopia weekend was from April 2 to April 4. With more parties possibly in the works from April 9 through April 11.

During the event, sheriff's deputies assisted UCSB police.

A 20-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a weapon on school grounds after he was stopped after making an improper lane change.

A 32-year-old Lompoc man was arrested for being a convicted felon who was in possession of a loaded and concealed firearm. He is also accused of being in possession of ammunition and altering a firearm marking. He was released on bail, the sheriff's office said.

In addition to these arrests, the sheriff's office gave a breakdown on the total number of arrests and citations:

1 Possession of a controlled substance arrest

1 Fighting in public arrest

1 Possession of a loaded firearm on campus arrest

2 Driving Under the Influence arrests

11 minor in Possession of Alcohol citations

1 Drinking in public citations

5 Open Container citations

1 Noise Ordinance citation

1 Drinking in the Park citation

1 Possession of Nitrous Oxide citation

In 2020, the sheriff's office made no arrests during Deltopia, likely due to a dramatic decrease in students staying on campus due to COVID-19. 2019 saw the most arrests at the unsanctioned party in several years with dozens of arrests made and citations issued.

It's unclear if there are more plans for outdoor parties over the coming weekend, although beaches and parking restrictions will remain in place through Monday.