Remembering Mary Johnson

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

We celebrated the life of one of our inspiring colleagues on Saturday.

When COVID-19 changed the way churches held services, Mary Johnson was instrumental in bringing Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara to viewers.

For decades Mary Tucker Johnson worked in production and sales at KEYT.

Johnson was also a transplant survivor who never complained.

She defied the odds and considered the birth of her daughter Trista a miracle.

Trista is now a Newbury Park senior and volleyball player.

She is the original "Gooder."

Gooder is how she referred to all her friend's children.

Mary's husband Mark is pretty sure Mary coined the word.

She was also known for saying, "Life is delicious, eat it up."

Her loved ones called her a "prayer warrior."

She believed the glass was overflowing, rather than half-full.

She was born April 26, 1965 and passed away on March 12, 2021 after a brief illness.

Mary Johnson will always be remembered for encouraging others to enjoy life the way she did.



