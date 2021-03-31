Santa Barbara International Film Festival kicks off on drive-in screens

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The 36th Santa Barbara International Film Festival didn't roll out the red carpet for stars on opening night but festival crews did set up two free drive-in movie screens.

Moviegoers will be shown parking spaces at Santa Barbara City College Parking lots next to La Playa Stadium across from ShoreLine Beach Cafe.

Toyota is sponsoring the drive-ins and giving away goodie bags. There's also a chance to win a Toyota Mirai vehicle.

Opening night drive-in spaces were booked solid the day before.

"Invisible Valley" is the opening night film. It is a documentary that showcases the socioeconomic and environmental differences in the Coachella Valley through the eyes of a farmworkers. The area is known for its harvest as well as the Coachella music festival, golf, tennis and equestrian events that draw tourists.

The film starts after dark.

For a schedule of movies and drive-in events visit SBIFF.org.