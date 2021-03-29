Two more inmates, one deputy test positive for COVID-19 at Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported two more inmates and one sheriff's deputy recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff's office said both inmates were tested during the intake screening process. One of the inmates has since been released and the other inmate is being housed in an area away from the main jail population.

These two cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases identified at the jail to 215.

No further information was made available about the positive deputy.

This case brings the total number sheriff's staff members who have tested positive to 118. So far, 116 have fully recovered and returned to work.

