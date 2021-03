Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A woman is recovering from injuries Saturday after her Jeep crashed into Mission Creek in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the crash around 10:50 a.m. at Rocky Nook Park.

Crews treated the woman for her injuries at the scene before transporting her to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

