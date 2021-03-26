Santa Barbara Zoo holding virtual benefit concert

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Zoo will be holding a benefit concert to help raise funds for animal care.

The concert fundraising event is called All Together for the Animals and it will be on March 31.

Big country stars are set to perform including Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Wynonna Judd, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shy Carter, and others.

Due to the pandemic, the Santa Barbara Zoo and other AZA-accredited institutions all across the nation have lost nearly a year of revenue. This cuts into the the necessary funds to feed, care and provide medical attention for its animals.

The Santa Barbara Zoo says until they can re-open to 100 percent capacity, the zoo will continue to struggle financially.

The virtual fundraising concert will help raise immediate funds to care for the animals.

Tickets are $30, with $15 directly going to the Santa Barbara Zoo.

To purchase tickets and support your local zoo, click here.