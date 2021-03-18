UK variant found in two Santa Barbara County residents

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The U.K. COVID-19 variant was found in two Santa Barbara County residents, the public health department announced Thursday.

Santa Barbara County Public Health said the two residents tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant, or the U.K. variant.

They said the cases are unrelated and neither person reported traveling abroad.

“The discovery of this concerning variant in our community serves as a reminder that we are still in a pandemic and things may shift quickly in the wrong direction if we let our guard down,” shared Van Do-Reynoso, Public Health Director. “It is critical that everyone continue wearing their masks, practicing social distance, and limiting gathering. If you have tested positive or have been exposed to a positive case, please adhere to isolation and quarantine guidelines.”

Both residents have completed their isolation period and are said to be no longer infectious.

The County Public Health Disease Control and Prevention Unit will continue investigating the case and completing contract tracing efforts.

So far, no other cases have been identified with this variant.

California Department of Public Health issued a health alert on Feb. 25 due to the increase in the COVID-19 variant across California, the U.S. and internationally.

The alert details the following variants: B.1.1.7., B.1.351 and P.1.

As of Wednesday, the CDC has declared the variants B.1.429 and B.1.427 as variants for concern as well.

As of March 11, 2021, there were 265 known cases caused by variant B.1.1.7 in California.

The U.K. variant is thought to be more contagious and likely to cause greater illness or severe disease.