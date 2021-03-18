Santa Barbara police looking for missing teens

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is looking for two teens who have been missing since last week.

Police say 17-year-old Sandra Manwill and 17-year-old Shailah Martinez-Dunn were last seen on Santa Barbara's Eastside last Friday around 7:30 p.m.

The two are considered to be at-risk and police say they are "habitual runaways."

Manwill is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 160 pounds. She has hazel eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, ripped jeans and white sneakers.

Martinez-Dunn is described as 5-foot-5 and 164 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black leggings and white slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information about the location of these girls is asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2300.