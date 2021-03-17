Southwest offering discounted tickets to California residents before beginning service in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Southwest Airlines is launching a super sale for one-way flights to and from Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

The new airline has yet to take flight but they are offering a special $29 fare sale for their customers in California.

The fares will be available through March 19.

The travel dates will be between March 30 to June 30.

Southwest Airlines will begin their service to Santa Barbara starting April 12.

Southwest Airlines will be offering the following flights during their sale:

$29 one-way nonstop between Santa Barbara, Calif. and Las Vegas

$29 one-way nonstop between Palm Springs, Calif. and Phoenix

$29 one-way nonstop between Long Beach, Calif. and Oakland

$29 one-way nonstop between Fresno, Calif. and Las Vegas

$29 one-way nonstop between San Diego and San Francisco

To book this deal, click here.