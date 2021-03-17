Firefighters put out blaze at Montecito home

Santa Barbara - South County

MONTECITO, Calif. - Firefighters were able to put out a fire that broke out in a home in Montecito Tuesday night.

The fire was first reported around 9:15 p.m. at a home on the 400 block of Paso Robles Drive.

More than 30 firefighters from the Montecito Fire Protection District, Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District, and Santa Barbara County Fire Department all responded to the call.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire inside the single-family home that was "well established" and confined to a master suite in the back of the home that spread into the walls.

Firefighters were able to control the fire by about 9:40 p.m., according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

One person who was inside when the fire broke out was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.