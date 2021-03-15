Realtors see home prices rise even in areas dealing with cannabis odor

Santa Barbara - South County

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-- Realtors estimate home prices between Carpinteria and Goleta are up a healthy 20 percent since the pandemic began a year a go this month.

"In March if you were to ask me what was going to happen with the market I would have told you it was going to decrease, but by the beginning of May we saw it take off," said Compass broker associate Jon-Ryan Schlobohm.

Schlobohm said he had two deals fall through due to cannabis issues before the pandemic.

"It is very individualistic so we have some people that are concerned about it and other people don't mind it at all there have been a lot of measures in place lately wher they have been working on taking care of the smell of pot with odor mitigation systems so it has been an interesting one to follow."

On scenic roads there are odor signs warning people of the marijuana smell from green houses in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County by Carpinteria.

It doesn't hurt that Meghan and Harry moved to nearby Montecito, an area said be seeing a price spike right now.

Schlobohm called it is a seller's market with bidding wars.

It is helping businesses that fix up homes, too. Many people are improving their homes to sell or stay put.

We will hear form home buyers and sellers tonight on the news.