All Santa Barbara County school staff expected to schedule first vaccine appointments by end of March

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - As COVID-19 vaccine availability increases country and statewide, the Santa Barbara County Education Office said it expects all of its school staff to have the opportunity to schedule a first-dose appointment before the end of March.

Eligible staff includes everyone who serves students from transitional kindergarten (TK) through twelfth grade, this comprises a group of more than 10,000 individuals.

Between March 4 and 6, 1,242 public school, charter school, and private school staff members received their first vaccine doses at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

The following week, Cottage Health, LVMC, Marian Medical Center and Sansum Clinic provided a minimum of 284 doses to education staff on various days.

Next week, the week of March 15, several thousand vaccine appointments are expected to open at LVMC, Marian and Cottage.

Invitations to the LVMC and Marian clinics will be sent to TK-12 education staff based on their school’s proximity to the hospitals.

Scheduling for Cottage and other Santa Barbara County sites is available now through MyTurn.ca.gov.

Additional COVID-19 testing sites in the county can be found at publichealthsbc.org/testing.