Santa Barbara Airport hosting job fair to prepare for Southwest Airlines arrival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — About 30 jobs are available at the Santa Barbara Airport. Next month Southwest Airlines will begin flying in and out of SBA.

The airport is hosting the job fair Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 45 Hartley Place across the street from the airport fire station. A spokeswoman for the airport expects the job fair to be one day, but it could be extended.

United Ground Express is hiring employees that would help with the extra airplane traffic from Southwest flights. They need ground transportation crews, baggage carriers, fuel technicians and customer service agents.

Southwest will have five flights a day in and out of Santa Barbara Airport. They will fly daily service to Denver, Las Vegas and Oakland.

Applicants should bring their resumes and prepare for an interview and fingerprinting.