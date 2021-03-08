Carpinteria considers its next move in contract dispute with Sheriff’s office

Santa Barbara - South County

CARPINTERIA, Calif.

Half the cities in Santa Barbara County don't have their own police departments including Carpinteria, Buellton, Goleta and Solvang.

Instead, they contact out the job with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

But lately city leaders in Carpintera have been surprised by the rising cost.

Carpinteria leaders are looking at a 37 percent increase that would cost the city more than a million dollars.

At tonight's city council meeting city leaders will consider how to respond to a letter from the Sheriff's Office asking for a 45-day extension to resolve the issue.

The city staff is recommending the extension and the Mayor said they will be working on a response.

The Sheriff's office is on the side of city hall and their vehicles are out back, making it a convenient location to respond to unincorporated areas as well.

The Sheriff's Office is in discussions with all four cities and will be holding off on further comments.

To watch the meeting live visit http://carpinteria.ca.us/city-hall/agendas-meetings or by Zoom with meeting code 889 0390 2262.

We will have more on this story tonight on news.