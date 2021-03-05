Royal Rumble: Previewing Oprah’s Sunday interview with Meghan & Harry

Santa Barbara - South County

MONTECITO, Calif. - Ahead of Sunday's interview with Oprah Winfrey, the relationship between Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is already tense.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan sat down the Winfrey in Montecito. The Royal Family bracing for what will be said in the interview. Teaser clips show Harry and Meghan accusing the Palace of spreading lies about them.

"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Meghan told Oprah.

On Tuesday, the Times of London reported allegations that after Meghan Markle married Prince Harry she bullied household staff and forced two aides to quit. The Palace has launched an HR investigation.

Harry and Meghan called the bullying allegations a smear campaign.

Montecito Journal columnist and Royal Family expert Richard Mineards says the interview will have worldwide audience and will air in London Monday.

"Obviously it's going to be very incendiary," Mineards told The Morning News. "The three teaser clips so far have not boded well for the Royal Family and Harry and Meghan."

Mineards has covered Britain's Royal Family for 45 years.