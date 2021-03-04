One death, 73 new COVID cases reported in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health reported 73 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Thursday. This brings the countywide death toll to 421 and the case total to 32, 219.

Public health said the individual who died was over 70 years old and did not suffer from any underlying conditions.

The death was not connected with a congregate care facility. They lived in the City of Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

At this time, 52 people remain hospitalized, 18 of whom are in the ICU.

