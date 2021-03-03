Santa Barbara Sea Center reopening this weekend

Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Sea Center at Stearns Wharf
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Sea Center of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will reopen outdoors starting this weekend.

The Sea Center will be open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

The Sea Center has been closed intermittently due to ongoing restrictions from state and local public health orders.

No reservations are required and admission is $7 per person. Museum members can get in for free.

In addition to the Sea Center reopening, a number of workshops and spring camps are being made available. You can sign up for those on the museum's website.

The Sea Center is located on the water at Stearns Wharf. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is located at 2559 Puesta del Sol. The museum recently reopened and its popular Prehistoric Forest exhibit has returned outdoors.

