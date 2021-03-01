One additional staff member, two inmates tests positive for COVID-19

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reports additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The Sheriff's Office says one staff member and two inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Two inmates were found to be positive for COVID-19 upon intake.

They say their active cases for both staff members and inmates have dropped to single digits with only four positive inmate cases at the Main Jail.

One staff member tested positive and it brought the total number of COVID-19 positive employees up to 115.

There are three employees off duty due to COVID-19 at this time.