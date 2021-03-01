Blown transformer likely cause for large outage on Mesa in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of residents near Santa Barbara City College and the Mesa experienced a power outage Monday evening, likely caused by a blown transformer.

The outage was first recorded around 8:48 p.m. near Cliff Drive and Loma Alta Drive.

As of 9:30 p.m., the Southern California Edison website said about 790 residents were being impacted.

At the same time, Santa Barbara City Fire responded to a blown transformer in the area across from city college.

SCE said they were still on their way to the scene to determine the cause of the outage and restore power.

Firefighters said they will remain in the area until SCE crews arrive. There are no road closures or separate fires related to the outage.

It is unclear what time power will be back.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.