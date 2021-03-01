33 new coronavirus cases, two deaths reported in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Monday.

This brings the countywide case total to 32,050 with 413 deaths identified.

Public health said the individuals who died were both over the age of 70 and had underlying conditions.

One was determined to be connected to an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

The victims were reported as being from the City of Santa Barbara and the Community of Orcutt.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

At this time, 59 people are hospitalized, 17 of whom are in the ICU. A total of 31,291 people have recovered from the virus.

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.