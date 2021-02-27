Injured hiker flown to Cottage Hospital from Arlington Peak

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A hiker was airlifted and flown by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Saturday afternoon after becoming injured near Arlington Peak.

Santa Barbara County Fire received a call around 12:21 p.m. regarding an injured woman in need of rescue while on a hike.

Two engine companies, two paramedics, County Air Support helicopter 3, an AMR ambulance and Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue all responded to the scene.

County Fire said they found the hiker in an area about half a mile from the summit of Arlington Peak above the City of Santa Barbara.

Copter 3 was the first unit to make contact with the woman. The helicopter lowered a rescuer down to check her for injuries. They said she was found to be in her mid-20's and was suffering from a lower leg injury caused by a fall.

The woman was then hoisted into the helicopter and transported to the hospital for treatment.

No other people were injured during this incident.