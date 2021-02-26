104 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health reported two additional COVID-related deaths and 104 new cases on Friday.

This brings the total number of active cases in the county 382 and the countywide death toll to 409.

Both of the individuals who died were reportedly over the age of 70 and suffered from underlying conditions. Neither were determined to be connected to an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

One of the victims lived in the City of Santa Barbara while the other lived in the area of Lompoc and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

The county says a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

76 people are currently hospitalized, 18 of whom are in the ICU.

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.