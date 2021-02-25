500 farm workers to be vaccinated in Santa Maria Sunday

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Public Health teamed up with local advocate organizations in the Central Coast to set up a vaccine pilot program for farm workers in Santa Maria Sunday.

According to Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, 500 farm workers will receive the first COVID vaccine dose.

"We also are aware, based upon on the EpiData that we need from an equity lens to pay attention to making sure that our farm workers, and our Latinx, and indigenous community members have access to the vaccine," said Dr. Do-Reynoso.

In order to access a vaccine, an appointment must be booked. At this time, the pilot program is fully booked for Sunday.

Upon arrival, you will be asked for proof of an appointment as well as proof of job occupation and residency in Santa Barbara County.

Services will be provided in English and Spanish, in addition to indigenous languages such as Mixteco.

Dr. Do-Reynoso said this will be one of many ways farmworkers will get the opportunity to be vaccinated.