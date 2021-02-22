American Red Cross hosts virtual volunteer fair during pandemic

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The American Red Cross usually has volunteer trainings inside its Santa Barbara location, but the pandemic changed that.

Community members had a chance to learn about disaster response during a virtual volunteer fair on Monday.

"We have been working to find creative ways to tell the Red Cross story and invite people to join our lifesaving mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering. Virtual Volunteer Fairs are just one of the ways we work to achieve this. At these fairs we talk about who we are, what we do, and how you can join our organization, " said the American Red Cross Senior Volunteer Recruitment Specialist Jennifer Samaritan.

Samaritan is looking for volunteers to serve the Central California Region.

Despite the pandemic the American Red Cross has sheltered a record number of people in the face of fires and other disasters this past year.

During the event potential volunteers learned the American Red Cross is the second responder to all kinds of disasters.

Volunteers can joins disaster action teams, disaster mass care teams, or disaster health services.

Disaster Action Team members respond to local home fires and help people with their immediate needs. During the virtual volunteer fair they heard what it is like from volunteers with experience.

Disaster Mass Care Team members are volunteers who help people who are evacuating.

Disaster Health Services is made up of volunteers who are already licensed health care professionals.

For more information on volunteering and upcoming virtual volunteer fairs visit redcross.org/PacificCoastVolunteer.

We will have more on the volunteer opportunities and a special delivery gift that just arrived at the Red Cross headquarters in Santa Barbara tonight on the news.