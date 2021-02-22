49 new COVID cases, two new deaths reported in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A total of 49 new COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Santa Barbara County on Monday.

Both individuals who died were over the age of 70 and suffered from underlying health conditions.

One was determined to be connected to an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

One of the victims lived in the City of Goleta while the other lived in the Unincorporated Area of Goleta.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

This brings the countywide death toll to 396. As of Monday, 82 people are hospitalized, 17 of whom are in the ICU.

