Santa Barbara police searching for missing girl

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking the community's help locating a missing girl Saturday evening.

12-year-old Brittney Nahomey Miranda Rivera was reportedly visiting Santa Barbara with her family when she became separated from their group around 5 p.m. in the area of Anacapa and E. Cota Streets.

Brittney's family said she does not have a cell phone and is unfamiliar with the area. She mostly speaks Spanish but knows some English.

Brittney is described as being 4-foot-11 and weighs about 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. The picture shown above was reportedly taken just before Brittney went missing.

If you happen to see Brittney or know where she might be, please call 911 immediately.