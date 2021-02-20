2 more COVID-related deaths, 99 new cases reported in SB County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health reported two more deaths and 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

One of the individuals who died was between the ages of 50 and 69 while the other was between 30 and 49, significantly younger than the average victim.

Both individuals reportedly had underlying health conditions and one was connected to an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

The residents reportedly lived in the City of Santa Barbara and the Unincorporated Area of South County.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

This brings the countywide death toll to 394. 84 people are currently hospitalized, 20 of whom are in the ICU.

