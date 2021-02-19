Four coronavirus-related deaths, 154 new cases recorded in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department website reported four more coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, bringing the countywide death toll to 392.

Of the four individuals, two were over the age of 70 and two were between ages 50 and 69.

All four suffered from underlying health issues and one was connected to an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

These victims reportedly lived in the following areas:

One from the Santa Ynez Valley

One from the Community of Orcutt

One from the Unincorporated Area of North County

One from the City of Santa Maria

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

The county also reported 154 new cases on Friday. 97 people are hospitalized, 21 of whom are in the ICU.

