Firefighters investigating “plume of smoke” on UCSB campus

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters are on the UC Santa Barbara campus Friday morning investigating a "large" plume of smoke seen coming from one of the buildings. But they don't know what caused it.

Fire crews with a ladder truck are checking out the roof of the Music Building near the center of campus. One firefighter mentioned that it could have been an HVAC system problem that caused the smoke.

There is no active fire. But crews continue to investigate.