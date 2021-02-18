United Way providing rental and utility assistance funds in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- United Way of Santa Barbara County is providing more than $13 million in rental and utility assistance funds to residents during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

The funds were allocated by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to help residents that have experienced a loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This fund is part of the Emergency Rent Assistance Program that is intended prevent homelessness through rent assistance to residents.

Residents can apply for the grant by clicking here.

With application approval, applicants can receive up to $6,000 over a three month period, the money will be put towards rental and utility expenses.

Applicants are asked to re-apply every three months, up to 15 months.

The payments will be paid directly to landlord and/or utility providers on behalf of the applicant.

United Way says the program will be available to all county residents at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI), though qualifying individuals at or below 50 percent AMI will be prioritized.

They say this program has strict eligibility requirements.

The program application process opened February 15 and will be available until all funds are expended or by December 30, 2021.

For more information about United Way, click here.