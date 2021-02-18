Santa Barbara County reports 7 more COVID-related deaths, 125 new cases

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health reported seven more coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 388.

Four of the individuals were recorded as over the age of 70 while three were between 50 and 69 years old.

Six of the victims suffered from underlying health conditions. Two of the deaths were also associated with an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

The health department listed the individuals as living in the following areas:

Two in the City of Santa Barbara

One from the Unincorporated area of Goleta

One in the Santa Ynez Valley

One in the City of Lompoc

One from the Community of Orcutt

One in the North County Unincorporated area

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

The county also reported 125 new cases on Thursday. 95 people are hospitalized, 20 of whom are in the ICU.

