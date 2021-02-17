Skip to Content
One staff member, two inmates test positive for COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reports one staff member and two additional inmates test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the total of employees that have tested positive with COVID-19 up to 114 people. Sheriff's Office says 106 people have recovered and returned to work.

Two additional inmates tested positive during the intake process.

The 19 inmates who tested positive due to an outbreak earlier this month have recovered.

There are currently 27 active COVID-19 cases at the Main Jail.

