Santa Barbara County reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Two people were residents of Santa Maria, two more lived in Orcutt and the fifth was a resident of Santa Barbara.

County Public Health said that four people were 70 years and older and one was between 50-69 years old.

One death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

All five individuals had underlying health conditions, public health said.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify

This brings the total deaths in Santa Barbara County up to 381 people. Additionally, there were 78 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday.

