Santa Barbara County COVID-19 vaccines delayed due to severe weather conditions

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The allotted COVID-19 vaccines for Santa Barbara County are delayed due to severe weather conditions throughout the U.S. on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, Santa Barbara County Public Health says their allotment of the Moderna vaccine will be arriving later due to weather conditions.

Public Health says their Santa Maria vaccination site will not have enough doses to vaccinate all the people that were scheduled for their vaccinations on February 17.

Public Health says 800 people were notified about their appointment being cancelled and were given the option to reschedule their appointment for next week.

A small allotment of the vaccine will still be used to vaccinate just over 400 people on Wednesday. Public Health says these are people who are getting their second dose of the vaccine.

Public Health says they will have more information regarding future vaccine clinics in the coming days.

“The Public Health Department understands the critical nature of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and will be working diligently to ensure all community members are rescheduled in a timely manner. These unforeseen circumstances will not deter Santa Barbara County in continuing to pursue its goal of vaccinating all community members who desire a vaccine,” shared Van Do-Reynoso, Public Health Director.

