COVID19 vaccine supply does not meet 65-and-up appointment demand

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -A new age bracket opened up for COVID19 vaccinations in Santa Barbara County, but the supply does not meet the demand.

Sansum Clinic Medical Director Marjorie Newman, M.D. said the bracket adds more than 40 thousand residents to the vaccine eligibility list.



"The supply is still so limited, the supply is erratic. We are only getting maybe a 1,000 or a few hundred doses a week and now that is has expanded to those 65 and older we know that between the ages of 65 to 75 there are about 40,000 people in this community. So, when you compare that to how much vaccine we are actually getting we realize there is a huge imbalance and we are just hoping that more vaccine comes to us as quickly as possible," said Dr. Newman.

The county gets about 6,000 doses a week and winter weather could hamper delivery in the coming days.

Sansum is asking its patients to register for a wait list at covid19.sansumclinic.org.

Santa Barbara County Public Heath has its own vaccination sites and is working to distribute Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to locations that include hospitals, clinics and some pharmacies.

Some providers are making second doses a priority before making appointments available for first doses.

Younger people with conditions that put them at risk will be eligible for vaccines throughout the state on March 15.

No word yet on vaccination dates for teachers and other essential workers.

The vaccinations are free.

For more information visit publichealthsbc.org

On Tuesday afternoon the website said the 2-1-1 call center is experiencing a high volume of calls.

We will have more on the opening day for 65-and up vaccine appointment registration in Santa Barbara County tonight on the news.