4 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Public Health reported 4 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

Public Health said all four of those patients were over 70 years old.

Three people were reported to have underlying health issues, none of these deaths were associated with outbreaks at congregate care facilities.

The four individuals lived in Goleta, the unincorporated area of Goleta, Santa Maria and Orcutt.

These latest deaths bring the total number of coronavirus deaths in Santa Barbara County to 376 people.

There were 60 people that tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.