Ocean rescue underway to save two women off Carpinteria coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Fire crews in Santa Barbara County responded to an ocean rescue after two women called for help off the coast of Carpinteria.

SB County Fire received a call around 3 p.m. asking for helicopter support to assist Carpinteria-Summerland Fire and Montecito Fire in a rescue of two kayakers in distress.

County copter 3 responded to the area off Carpinteria State Beach and ultimately located two women on outrigger canoes who had drifted southeast, closer to Hobson Beach Park in Ventura.

Copter 3 remained in the area to watch over the women until it began running low on fuel. Copter 3 then returned to shore to refuel while rescue boats were launched to meet up with the women in the ocean. The US Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter to assist the rescue.

This incident is ongoing. Check back for updates.

