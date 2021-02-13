Ocean rescue underway to save two women off Carpinteria coast

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Fire crews in Santa Barbara County responded to an ocean rescue after two women called for help off the coast of Carpinteria.

SB County Fire received a call around 3 p.m. asking for helicopter support to assist Carpinteria-Summerland Fire and Montecito Fire in a rescue of two kayakers in distress.

County copter 3 responded to the area off Carpinteria State Beach and ultimately located two women on outrigger canoes who had drifted southeast, closer to Hobson Beach Park in Ventura.

Copter 3 remained in the area to watch over the women until it began running low on fuel. Copter 3 then returned to shore to refuel while rescue boats were launched to meet up with the women in the ocean. The US Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter to assist the rescue.

Ocean rescue. SBCASU assisting MTO and CRP with ocean rescue of 2 subject off of Carp. Both on outriggers. SBC C3 on scene and located subjects off of Hobsons in VTA County. Shore resources being launched to assist. USCG jointing in rescue while C3 refuels. Call newsline — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) February 14, 2021

This incident is ongoing. Check back for updates.