Santa Barbara County residents 65 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health announced that they will open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 65 and older starting Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Up until this point, vaccines could only be distributed to essential workers and those 75 and older.

The announcement was made during the county's weekly coronavirus news briefing on Zoom.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also announced Friday that he expects the general public to have access to COVID-19 vaccines by sometime in April, with most Americans inoculated by the middle or end of summer.

“I would imagine by the time we get to April, that will be what I would call for, you know, for better wording, open season,” Fauci said. “Namely, virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated.”

Pfizer and Moderna, the two companies currently with authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the US, have also both begun trials for children, starting with older age groups.

In addition to the update, one more COVID-related death was reported along with 87 new cases. This brings the countywide death toll to 367.

Public health said the individual who died was over the age of 70 and had underlying health conditions.

They reportedly lived in the City of Santa Maria.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

There are currently also 139 people hospitalized, 28 of whom are in the ICU.

