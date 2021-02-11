Valentine’s Day comes early to Franklin Elementary School

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Valentine's Day came early this year -- safely -- for students at Franklin Elementary School.

Each week (or once a month, depending on the grade) families pick up homework packets in a drive-by event. On Thursday, that included goodie bags.

Sofia, a kindergartner, got a My Heart's Buzzing for You Valentine bag along with her packet from her teacher.And, kindergartner Maylee showed off her treat: a play-dough set.

"They love it and we obviously get to see them even from a distance," said Marlen Limon, a fourth grade teacher.

The students and staff remain in remote-learning mode.

"I have two girls that actually made a friendship over Zoom and they sent each other Valentines and they only know each other through Zoom," said Peggy Nicholson, who teaches kindergarten.

Principal Casie Killgore said Franklin's staff and families are excited to get back to campus for in-person learning. The hope is that happens by the end of this month.