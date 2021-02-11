Two additional staff, 13 inmates tests positive for COVID-19 at Santa Barbara County Main Jail

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reports additional staff members and inmates testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

Two additional County Sheriff's staff employees tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total of Sheriff's employees who have tested positive for the virus up to 113.

The Sheriff's Office says 102 people have recovered and are back to work.

13 additional inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of these inmates were identified during the intake screening and 14-day quarantine process, one of them has since been released from custody.

The remaining 11 other inmate cases were identified back to the February 2 virus outbreak.

There are currently 46 inmates that are positive with COVID-19 at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.