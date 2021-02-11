Santa Barbara County holds town hall to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County will be holding a town hall meeting Thursday evening to discuss local COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans.

The meeting will start around 6 p.m.

Community members are invited to participate online over Zoom and watch on Facebook.

For English and ASL, join on Zoom by clicking here.

For Spanish, join on Facebook Live at Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE).

For Mixteco (San Juan Piñas), you can join on Facebook Live at Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP).

Leaders with the County Public Health Department will be in attendance to share updates on the vaccine and answer questions from the audience.

