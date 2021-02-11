8 more COVID-related deaths reported in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health reported eight additional deaths related to or caused by the coronavirus on Thursday.

These bring the countywide death toll to 366.

The health department said all eight individuals were over the age of 70, four of which suffered from underlying health conditions.

Four of these victims were considered part of an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

The county said the residents lived in the following areas:

One from the South County Unincorporated area

One from the City of Santa Barbara

Four from the City of Lompoc

Two from the City of Santa Maria

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

The county also reported 153 new cases on Thursday. 154 people are hospitalized, 38 of whom are in the ICU.

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.