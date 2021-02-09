Pauline the lion cub ready to make her debut at Santa Barbara Zoo

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Pauline the lion cub made her debut on Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Zoo guests can now see Pauline the lion cub at the lion pride habitat.

Pauline first time on exhibit with Felicia 2.1.21

The playful cub is three months old and can be seen with her parents Ralph and Felicia.

Ralph and Felicia are both first time parents. The zoo worked hard to introduce Pauline to Ralph, making sure it was a safe transition for the first time dad and cub.

Zoo members can make reservations to visit Pauline and other animals at the Santa Barbara Zoo by clicking here.