Santa Barbara-based company delivers Super Bowl coverage for Latin America

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

David Bolton is behind the scenes at his 6th Super Bowl this weekend.

The producer, director and owner of Cultural Global Media has hired all the trucks, crew, satellite equipment and more to provide services in Spanish for the NFL and Fox Sports Latin America.

The Santa Barbara High grad and active community member made time to share his thoughts from the broadcast compound.

"This year is so different, there are actually less broadcasters and less people in the compound, but the footprint is larger, there are more trucks, more trailers, last year one trailer, per organization, this year the same amount of people needing 2 because of social distancing. It is definitely a different year, and masks here are required all the time, " said Bolton.

From his broadcast booth at Raymond James Stadium Bolton could see the empty field the day before the big game.

"Placeholder seating all around assuring social distance. It should be a very interesting Super Bowl 55."

We will have more on Bolton's time in Tampa this weekend.