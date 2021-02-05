Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
September 8, 2020 4:13 pm
Published 4:20 pm

LIVE: Santa Barbara County holds weekly coronavirus news briefing

The 4:30 p.m. press conference will begin shortly.

Santa Barbara County is providing updates on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county's weekly COVID-19 news conferences will be broadcast on KEYT.com and on the NOW Channel.

Press conferences are scheduled for every Friday at 4:30 p.m., with some additional meetings held as needed.

For a complete breakdown of coronavirus cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.

COVID Live Streams-DNU / Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

NewsChannel 3-12

Email the NewsChannel 3-12 Team

Related Articles

Skip to content