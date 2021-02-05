Five staff members, nine inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Santa Barbara County Jail

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reports five additional staff members and nine additional inmates test positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

This brings the total of County Jail inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 up to 196 inmates. There are currently 35 active cases at the main jail.

The Sheriff's Office says one member of the Sheriff's staff, three deputies and one custody deputy tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of staff members who have tested positive up to 111. 101 staff members have since recovered and returned to work.