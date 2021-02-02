Pauline, Santa Barbara Zoo’s lion cub, explores habitat ahead of eventual public premiere

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The cute lion cub at the Santa Barbara Zoo is getting ready to make her public debut.

The zoo shared video of the 13-week-old Pauline exploring her habitat with her mother, Felicia.

The zoo tells us it was done outside of visiting hours so the public has not been able to see her yet.

Zookeepers have worked hard to prepare the habitat for Pauline and to get her used to the space before she's ready for visitors.

Pauline was born in November to parents Felicia and Ralph. She is the first lion cub born at the zoo since 2005.

Santa Barbara Zoo welcomed back visitors for the first time last weekend after being closed for several weeks as part of the state's regional stay-at-home order.

Zoo officials say Pauline is still not ready to see zoo visitors, but she will hopefully make her debut soon.

In the meantime, the rest of the zoo's animals are out and about. You can visit the zoo everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but you will need to book a reservation on their website.