Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara’s Street Sweeping program resumes February 16

Street Sweeping Schedule Map (City of Santa Barbara)
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The City of Santa Barbara updated its Street Sweeping schedule now that Governor Gavin Newsom lifted the latest stay-at-home-order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the Eastside to the Westside and, neighborhoods in between, residents will need to move their vehicles off city streets by 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 16, following President's Day Monday.

Violators run the risk of finding a $50.00 citation on their windshield.

Night-time street sweeping continues as normal.

Rain and holidays (and stay-at-home orders) are the only reasons for cancellation.

The City's websites states: The street sweepers annually remove approximately 1,850 tons of debris, trash, and other harmful constituents that would have otherwise ended up in the storm drains, creeks, and eventually in the ocean. 

Click here to see the map schedule or to learn more about the City's Street Sweeping program.

