Firefighters respond to Goleta Beach after 30-foot sailboat runs aground amid rainy weather
GOLETA, Calif. - Crews with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to an ocean rescue at Goleta Beach Wednesday night after a 30-foot sailboat reportedly ran aground.
The incident was first reported around 11:05 p.m. on the portion of the beach closest to Isla Vista.
Multiple engines are in the area of Sandspit Road where the boat and one person was found.
County Fire said the was safe and not in need of urgent medical attention. They are now in contact with Coast Guard to coordinate cleanup.
It is unclear how much weather played a factor in this crash.
NewsChannel 3 is on the way to the scene.
