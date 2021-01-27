Firefighters respond to Goleta Beach after 30-foot sailboat runs aground amid rainy weather

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. - Crews with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to an ocean rescue at Goleta Beach Wednesday night after a 30-foot sailboat reportedly ran aground.

The incident was first reported around 11:05 p.m. on the portion of the beach closest to Isla Vista.

Multiple engines are in the area of Sandspit Road where the boat and one person was found.

County Fire said the was safe and not in need of urgent medical attention. They are now in contact with Coast Guard to coordinate cleanup.

SBC on scene at Goleta Beach with a 30 foot sailboat that has ran aground. Person in boat is safe and is in contact with coast guard to coordinate clean up. SBC water rescue team launched in support of op. Crews have since been released. C/T 2305. Sig. weather at time of event. — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) January 28, 2021

It is unclear how much weather played a factor in this crash.

